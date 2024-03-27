The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has reacted Kwesi Ahwoi’s advise to running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang should the party win the December general elections.

During an event in Accra, Mr. Ahwoi told her be ready for the presidency because “anything can happen”.

Some angry NDC supporters charged on him for insinuating that, former President John Mahama may not complete his tenure to give Prof. Opoku Agyemang the chance to be President like it happened in the erstwhile Atta Mills administration.

On Sunday, March 24, Kwesi Ahwoi clarified in a statement that he had no intention of wishing harm upon the former President.

Acknowledging his error, he expressed regret over the misunderstanding caused by his comments.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr. Nketia said the noise about the issue is just a diversionary tactic by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

To him, the NDC has a constitution governing how they select a running mate, and that is precisely what they have done.

“Real politicians accept their faults, and so if he has the courage and apologized, then why the fuss? There is no cause for alarm. There is nothing better to hold on to” he stated.

Mr. Nketia said once Mr. Ahwoi has apologised for the gaffe, we should let sleeping dogs lie.

“The barrier is that he has apologized.” To him, those discussing the matter are only exaggerating.

ALSO READ:

Naana for President: NDC Regional Chairmen slam Kwesi Ahwoi

Kwesi Ahwoi apologises to Mahama, NDC

Anything can happen; be prepared to be president – Kwesi Ahwoi tells Jane Naana