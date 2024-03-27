Skilled delivery rate of pregnant women declines in the Ahafo Region

The Ahafo Regional Director for Health Service, Dr. Atsu Dodor has expressed concern over a decline in the frequency of pregnant women visiting health facilities for safe deliveries in the region, citing it as a potential threat.

Speaking to Adom News at the Ahafo Regional Health Directorate’s 2023 Annual Performance Review Meeting in Goaso, Dr. Dodor indicated a decrease from 66 percent to 64.9 percent in the number of pregnant women availing themselves to health facilities for delivery.

He emphasized the importance of reversing this trend, underscoring that expecting mothers should not shy away from seeking competent midwives’ assistance for safe deliveries.

He urged them to maintain consistent visits to health facilities, similar to their attendance for antenatal care.

Dr. Dodor also lamented that despite efforts, some health workers are reluctant to accept postings in Ahafo due to inadequate accommodation and poor road networks.

He appealed to stakeholders for assistance in addressing these challenges, to enable the region attract more committed health personnel to ultimately save lives.

