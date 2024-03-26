President Nana Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Daniel Noble Awumey.

This was contained in a letter dated March 25, 2024, and signed by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah.

The letter cited constitutional and legislative provisions as the basis for the dismissal.

As per the letter, the action is grounded on Article 243 (3) (b) of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936).

Consequently, Mr Awumey has been directed to hand over to the Volta Regional Minister who will exercise oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly until the confirmation of a new MCE.

ALSO READ:

Read the letter below: