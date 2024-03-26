President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Francis Fiakpui as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Hohoe Assembly.

This follows the revocation of the appointment of Daniel Noble Awumey.

In a letter which communicated the appointment, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah directed the Volta Regional Minister to coordinate with the regional Electoral Commission to facilitate the nominee’s confirmation process.

Read the letter below: