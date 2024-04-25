President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his position not to hand over the power to former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, he cannot hand over power to a successor he has defeated in an election before.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks while during the chiefs and people of Wa as part of a working visit to the Upper West region to commission a 15 MW solar power plant at Kaleo.

He informed the Paramount chief of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV that, he would and properly introduce his successor to him in due course.

“Before the election is held, I am going to come here and pay my proper goodbye to you and thank you for the cooperation that I received from you when I was president.

“God willing, when I come, I will come with the man who is going to be my successor. Wa Naa, you know that the man I removed from the seat, I cannot have him as my successor and as a traditional ruler, you understand what I am saying,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo pledged to ensure peace in the country as Ghanaians prepare for the December 7, 2024 election.

“Our country is known as the pacesetter for democratic government across the entire continent of Africa. I want to assure you that this year we are going to maintain that reputation. But I need your support and cooperation.

“I want us to work together to make sure that the peace and stability of our country is maintained all through the electioneering period and after,” he added.

ALSO READ: