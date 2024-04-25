The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has launched the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy project to train over 600 staff of Zoomlion and other public officials on integrated solid waste management.

The Academy is part of a 3-year capacity-building cooperation agreement between the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), JGC, and Komptech in collaboration with ICEP and the

Technical University of Vienna, and it signifies JGC’s collective dedication to advancing sustainable waste management practices in Ghana.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the Project Lead for the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy, Brigadier General Mike Akpatsu, explained that the project is a comprehensive three year renewal agreement that seeks to train, transfer knowledge and build capacity of the youth on waste management.

He added that, the project is also working with the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) to create awareness and also reach out to policymakers to sensitize and advocate for waste segregation policy to influence waste management at homes.

Brig-Gen. Akpatsu (Rtd.) further stated that the project will also reach out to young adults and kids through the Zoomkids Foundation to create programmes and projects to sensitize kids on sanitation.

The Chief Human Capital Resources Officer of Jospong Group, Mrs. Akwelley Bulley-Kwakyi, noted that JGC was poised to make significant strides towards a more sustainable and efficient waste management ecosystem in Ghana.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we are filled with anticipation for the growth and development opportunities it brings,” she added.

She further noted that , over the years, JGC’s collaboration with Komptech has been pivotal in advancing solid waste recycling and composting processes in Accra and Kumasi, and now extending to Sefwi, Damongo, Goaso, Wa, Dambai, and several other locations within the borders of Ghana.

Adding that throughout the journey, JGC has discovered shared values, including the mutual commitment to continuous training.

“Leveraging Komptech’s expertise, we have already conducted numerous training sessions and are steadfast in our pursuit of further capacity-building

initiatives,” Bulley-Kwakyi stated.

The Honorary Consul of Austria to Ghana, Mrs. Regina Rosemary Orthner, emphasized that the cooperation agreement is aimed at strengthening ties and fostering capacity building between Austria and it’s local partners.

She mentioned that the opening of Austria Embassy here in Ghana later this year will further improve the bilateral relationship between Ghana and Austria which have been intensed in recent years.

She was of the view that Ghana’s sanitary challenges persist because the nation has not yet provided citizens especially children with tools and adequate knowledge on waste management.

“If we want our kids to manage their waste properly then we must provide them with the bins and teach them how to use it. So it starts with education and the provision of the right tools to help solve the sanitation challenges,” she stressed.

She believes that the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy project will greatly improve the nation’s sanitation knowledge gap.

The Agreement

The agreement encompasses a series of capacity-building sessions, research collaborations,

and awareness campaigns aimed at enhancing effective waste management practices in Ghana.

Funded by Komptech and the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) with funds of Austrian Development Cooperation, this three-year

programme provides both technical expertise and financial support to empower Jospong staff and the wider stakeholder community.