President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the desire to hand over power to a New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in 2025 but indicated that internal party actions leading to the next election will actualise that dream or not.

“Every step taken now leading to 2024 is going to be decisive either to give us victory or not,” he told party delegates in Kumasi on Sunday.

The president said competition within the party could not be avoided but “it should help the party and not hinder it so we can break the eight.”



But he reckoned that it would require discipline and a united front; promising a level playing field for all presidential aspirants to produce an acceptable leader to be backed by all.

Economy

On the economy, the president said he was aware of the situation in the country and the difficulties people were going through as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president said the solution will come with the “Obatampa” economic programme which if followed through will lead to progress and prosperity for all.

Touting his economic achievement in the last five years, President Akufo-Addo said his government has spent more money on education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, especially roads than any other government under the Fourth Republic.

He said most of the programmes and projects being executed were thought through while in opposition and challenged the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress to point to one social intervention they rolled out while in government.



Majority in parliament

President Akufo-Addo seized the opportunity to clarify what appear to be a wrong impression about the Majority and Minority statuses in Parliament.

Himself, once a Member of Parliament (MP), he said the standing orders of Parliament focused on majority groupings and not party saying as things stand now the NPP is the Majority group following the addition of the Fomena MP.

He commended NPP parliamentarians for supporting government business and passing the appropriation budget last Friday with the hope of navigating the final fave of the bill.

Source: Graphic.com.gh