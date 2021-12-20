The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has received four respirators from the University Hospital Rechts der Isar in Munich, Germany.

The devices, worth 70,000 euros, are to be used to treat patients battling with covid-19 or patients suffering from other serious ailments and need intensive medical care.

The partnership between the two hospitals has existed since 2017.

It is funded through the Hospital Partnerships programme of the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in the field of oncology, surgery and gyanecology.

The GIZ programme supports projects between German institutions and medical and health institutions from low-and middle-income countries.

The initiative, which focuses on capacity development for health staff, has been supporting 12 projects in Ghana since 2016.

At the handing over ceremony, Prof. Matthias Richter-Turtur of University Hospital Rechts der Isar lauded the gains from the partnership.

He believed the donation had come at the right time.

“These ventilators are urgently needed in this time of coronavirus,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, was hopeful the gesture will improve operations at the Intensive Care Unit.

“I can only extend my deepest appreciation to the organisations and Prof. Richter-Turtur and his network that have brought us this assistance.

“It will go a very long way to improve services at our ICU and our high dependency care areas so that these patients will have the best of care,” he said.