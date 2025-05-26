New KATH Board and CEO pay courtesy call on the Asantehene

The newly constituted Board of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), led by its Chairman, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

The visit was to officially introduce the members of the new Board, including the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, Dr. (Med) Paa Kwasi Baidoo, to the Otumfuo and to seek his royal blessings and support for a successful tenure.

Nana Prof. Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, who also happened to be Otumfuo’s Hiahene and a world-renowned orthopaedic surgeon and founder and president of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital in Accra, assured the Asantehene that the new 11-member Board was committed to delivering on its mandate.

“I pledge the readiness of members to work hard in concert with all stakeholders to make KATH which is 70 years old this year a world-class facility during our term of office,” he stated.

The Acting CEO, Dr. Baidoo, who has served the hospital since graduating from medical school some 20 years ago, expressed his eagerness to lead efforts in repositioning KATH to deliver enhanced specialist services to the public.

He appealed to the Asantehene to assist in addressing several pressing challenges, including funding constraints affecting the ongoing Maternity and Children’s Block project, which was critical to reducing congestion at the facility.

He also sought support in securing part of the nearby military land for the development of residential accommodation for medical staff.

This, he noted, would enable doctors to reside close to the hospital to enhance their response to emergencies.

“Your Majesty, one very serious problem facing the hospital now is how some of the experienced specialists and consultants are staying outside the metropolis following their ejection from bungalows at Danyame due to the redevelopment of the area. This situation is hampering their prompt responses to emergencies especially and your intervention in this matter will be most appreciated,” Dr. Baidoo appealed.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged the Board to unite and apply their collective expertise and experience to support the management of the hospital to effectively execute their day to day running of the facility.

He pointed out the strategic role of KATH as the only tertiary healthcare facility in the middle belt of the country and the urgent need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to improve its operations.

“It is incumbent upon you to work in unity and support the CEO and his management of the hospital to effectively optimize its Internally Generated Funds and judiciously use same to improve its operations while awaiting support from government and other stakeholders,” he advised.

Touching on the Heal Komfo Anokye Project (HeKAP) initiated by him to modernize inpatient facilities at the hospital, the Asantehene charged the Acting CEO to assume a leadership role in ensuring its successful implementation given its transformational impact in the delivery of quality services at the hospital.

“Having assumed office as the CEO, I expect that a formal report from the HeKAP team will be submitted to you to determine where the project currently stands in terms of finances and implementation, so that you can take charge of its execution henceforth,” Otumfuo stressed.

The rest of the members of the board are Annis Moghtar Mohayideen, Ibrahim Akwasi Asante-Manu, Dr. Eric Clement Desmond Kotei Addison, Emmanuel Obeng-Agyemang, Dr. Susan Yaa Aframa Arkah, Prof. Akwasi Antwi-Kusi, Prof. Chrissie Stansie Abaidoo, Samuel Addo Otoo, and Kwadwo Gyabeng.