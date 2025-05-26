Nhyiaeso MP outlines initiatives to deal with drug abuse, robbery and other illegalities perpetrated by youth

Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah, is instituting measures to fight rising abuse of drugs and anti-social behaviors among the youth of the constituency.

Already, the MP has initiated a partnership with security agencies to invade drug peddling areas in the constituency.

Despite the support from the security agencies, the MP says more will have to be done in dealing with the illegality in the area.

“I just admonished the KMA Boss and other relevant stakeholders to assist me to eradicate these anti-social behaviours,” Dr. Amoah said during the inauguration of a school block at State Experimental School.

The abuse of drugs continues to gain ground in parts of the country.

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubabrak has shown concern over the worrying situation, tasking the Ashanti Regional Police Command to take swift action against “Tinker Island”, one of the most notorious drug dens in the Kumasi metropolis.

The den, widely known for its illegal drug trade and abuse, has been a source of concern for residents and law enforcement agencies for some time.

Though the area is not within the Nhyiaeso Constituency, it is believed a successful raid will positively affect efforts to fight drug abuse in other areas.

According to Dr. Amoah, drug abuse is at the heart of increasing cases of robbery and other forms of crime that have rendered some parts of the constituency unsafe, particularly for women.

“Mothers can’t even leave their houses except in the afternoons,” he lamented, emphasizing how these issues disrupt everyday life and instill fear among residents.

Among these initiatives is a crackdown on unregistered motorbikes, which he identified as enablers of crime and disorder.

One of the most notable policies he announced is a ban on individuals under 18 years old purchasing alcohol, tobacco, or any related substances—even on behalf of adults.

“Whether for the mother, father, or uncle, they will be dealt with,” Dr. Amoah warned, making it clear that there would be no tolerance for violations.

Additionally, youth under 18 years will be prohibited from visiting sports betting centres as a means of dealing with concerns of gambling under-aged.

The MP has pledged full cooperation with law enforcement officers to ensure the arrests and legal action are taken against offenders.