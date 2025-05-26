Coach Otto Addo explains introducing new faces ahead of Unity Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has revealed the reasons behind calling up several new players for the upcoming Unity Cup matches in London.

Five players will make their debut for Ghana: Joseph Tetteh Anang (St. Patrick’s Athletic, Ireland), Abdul Aziz Issah (Barcelona B), Aaron Essel (North Texas SC), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjælland, Denmark), and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini (Union St. Gilloise, Belgium).

“These two matches are extremely important for the team, just like the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. I believe this is the perfect time to closely observe the players we’ve been monitoring over the last few months,” Addo said.

He stressed that building a strong team is a gradual process. “Team building is a process that takes time, and it’s not something that happens overnight. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves. Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills.”

Addo also emphasized focusing on team cohesion over individual stars. “We’re looking beyond individuals and focusing on building a strong team. That’s why I’ve decided to give many of these young players a chance to play and prove themselves, with the aim of making them a key part of my team going forward.”

He added: “The Unity Cup comes at a crucial time for us, and we want to make the most of it. We’re excited to welcome back players who have been absent for months due to various reasons, as well as integrate new players into the team.”

Notable absences from the squad include Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, and Mohammed Kudus. However, Abdul Salis Samed, Kwame Opoku, and Felix Afena-Gyan have returned.

Ghana will face Nigeria at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with a place in the final at stake in the match scheduled for Saturday, May 31.