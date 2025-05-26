Wanderlust Ghana closes Congo car saga, sets sights on Accra–Beijing–Copenhagen road trip

After months of legal wrangling, shipping setbacks, and Interpol red flags, the daring Wanderlust Ghana team has finally brought closure to a dramatic vehicle seizure incident in Congo—and is now shifting gears toward an even more audacious expedition: Accra–Beijing–Copenhagen–Accra.

Team member Kwabena Peprah shared the latest update via Facebook on Monday, May 26, revealing that the group has successfully retrieved their abandoned Ford Raptor and is now preparing for a transcontinental journey that will span West Africa, Asia, and Northern Europe before looping back to Ghana.

The saga dates back to November 2024, when the team’s historic 60-day, 28-country road trip across Africa came to a grinding halt. While returning home, Congolese authorities in Pointe Noire impounded two of their vehicles—a Lexus and a Toyota Tacoma—flagged by Interpol as stolen from Canada. Despite presenting evidence of legitimate purchase, the vehicles were seized under international law.

With just 5,000 kilometers left to reach Ghana, the setback forced the team to abandon their third vehicle, a Ford Raptor, which was to be shipped home. But shipping complications dragged the process out for months, culminating in a refund and fresh attempts to retrieve the car.

“A week ago, Saka and I flew into Congo, resuscitated the Raptor, handed it over to a trusted shipper, and paid for it to be sent back,” Peprah wrote. The vehicle is currently en route to Tema by sea. “This chapter is now closed—at least until we can get the Canadians to sell the cars back to us.”

Undeterred by the ordeal, Wanderlust Ghana is gearing up for its next frontier-defying challenge. “We are now concentrating on acquiring a new fleet to tackle an Accra–Beijing–Copenhagen–Accra journey later this year,” Peprah announced.

The upcoming expedition is expected to be even more complex, requiring careful planning, cross-border diplomacy, and the same grit and camaraderie that captured the nation’s attention during their last journey. That trip saw the team brave deserts, jungles, border checkpoints, and mechanical breakdowns—earning admiration for showcasing Ghanaian resilience and unity.

“We thank all Ghanaians for the enormous support received during our journey, especially our brand partners,” Peprah added.

As preparations begin, the team is also exploring legal and diplomatic avenues to repurchase the seized Lexus and Tacoma from Canadian insurers, hoping to clear them from Interpol’s database.

