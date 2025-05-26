Unity Cup: Otto Addo drops Partey, Kudus; calls up Abdul Aziz

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has unveiled a 23-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup, set to take place in London this week.

The tournament will feature four nations — Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago — all vying for the title in what promises to be a competitive showdown.

Notably, key players such as deputy captain Thomas Partey and star midfielder Mohammed Kudus have been left out of the squad. Also missing are forwards Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Inaki Williams.

However, the squad includes some new faces and returnees. Youngster Abdul Aziz Issah earns his first senior call-up, while Abdul Salis Samed returns to the team after recovering from injury. Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku makes a comeback for the first time since 2021, and Felix Afena-Gyan is back in the fold after a two-year absence.

Captain Jordan Ayew retains his place in the squad, alongside Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who were all part of the previous call-up.

Ghana will open their campaign against rivals Nigeria on May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium. The winner of that match will advance to the final, while the loser will play in the third-place playoff.

The Unity Cup matches serve as a key part of the Black Stars’ preparations for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Mali and Chad, scheduled for September.

Full Squad: