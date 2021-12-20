Famed Nigerian musician, Patoranking, is in a thanksgiving mode after surviving a ghastly accident.

The singer took to his social media pages to announce that his life flashed before his eyes when his car failed to stabilise after his driver lost control and rammed into another truck.

According to him, but for the seatbelt he was wearing, the situation would have been different.

“The devil tried and failed some days ago, after our driver lost control of the brakes…Life can be taken in a heartbeat…two seconds and this happened and to think I was in the front seat and my guys behind,” he posted.

That notwithstanding, the front area of his black SUV was badly damaged and his windshield shattered into pieces.

On his part, he said he sustained zero injuries or pain, but one of the passengers was slightly hurt.

Watch video below: