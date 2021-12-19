Kumawood actress, Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved.

The heartbroken actress took to social media to mourn the death of her father.

Reports indicate he passed on on Saturday, December 18, 2021, however, the cause of death is not immediately known.

Taking to Instagram to express her pain, she stated it was too sudden.

She wrote: Oh daddy why so soon? God, why. 💔💔💔🖤🖤 rip daddy 😭😭😭.

Following her announcement, social media has been inundated with tributes and testimonies in honour of the deceased though little is known about him.