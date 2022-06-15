A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof Ransford Gyampo, has lost his father.

His dad, Mr Sampson Bismark Gyampo passed on on Tuesday morning following an undisclosed illness.

He was 87 years.

The UG Associate Professor took to his Facebook page to break the news as he shares fond memories of the deceased.

Prof Gyampo shared a photo which he recounted was on 12th February 2022, when he accompanied his dad to the Airport on a trip to London and he [Snr Gyampo] said he wasn’t returning to Ghana.

He wrote: Folks this is my biological father, the man who gave birth to me. Mr Sampson Bismark Gyampo. He passed this morning. He was 87.

Dad, when I was escorting you to the airport to London on 18th February this year, you told me you won’t come back to Ghana again. This morning I had a call that you’ve passed.

You know I am strong but I am not strong at all…But I’ll see. Rest well.

Scores of sympathisers have taken to his comment section to pour out their commiseration messages.