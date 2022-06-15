Roads and Highways Ministry says it is undertaking emergency repair work on the Lakplakpa river bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

This move is in collaboration with the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA).

In 2014, one span of the 2-span bridge was replaced with a steel deck.

Via a June 14 statement, the Ministry indicated that the steel deck has failed and defects have occurred in the remaining reinforced concrete slab.

“The defects on the steel deck have affected the steel beams and welds,” read the press release signed by the Ministry’s Head of Public Relations Unit, Nasir Ahmad Yartey.

This development necessitated the closure of that part of the stretch refurbishment to take place.

In addition to the ongoing traffic management measures on the motorway aimed at alleviating the inconveniences to the motoring public, Contractors working on the Beach road have been directed to ensure that the dual carriage sections are opened to traffic.

They further advised motorists to use alternative roads such as Fertilizer Road, Tsui Bleoo Road, Spintex Road 1, Teshie Link, Adogon Highway and Burma Camp Roads 1 & 2 and follow directional signs.

The road is, however, expected to be opened to traffic by Friday, June 17.

The Ministry also apologized for the inconvenience caused to motorists as the work are undertaken to enhance the commuting experience and ensure safety.

