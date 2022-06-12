Algeria and USM Algiers midfielder, Billel Ben Hamouda has passed away.

The 24-year-old died in a tragic car accident while he was on his way back home after featuring in a friendly game for the Fennec Foxes against DR Congo.

Hamouda even scored in the 3-0 victory in that game on Thursday night.

In a post on Twitter by Algerian Football Association, the death of the attacking midfielder was confirmed.

The player was involved in a car accident on Thursday night while returning with a friend to his home in the city of Hajout, about 70 km from the “July 5” stadium in Algiers.

Algerian midfielder Billel Ben Hamouda has died at the age of 24 following a car accident. credit: @DZfoot Source: Twitter

Hamouda is one of the most prominent players in the Federation and the National Championship during the past few years.

USM Alger wrote on Twitter: “The Capital Union administration extends sincere condolences to the Bin Hamouda family following his tragic death of their son Bilal. The administration asked Allah Almighty to bless the deceased with his mercy, place him in paradise and grant his family patience and solace.”

JS Kabylie posted on Facebook: “The management of the JSK, very saddened by the tragic death of Belal Bin Hamouda, presents its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to the entire family of the USMA, assuring them of its deep compassion. May the Almighty and Merciful God grant the deceased his holy mercy and welcome him to his vast paradise. To God we belong and to him we return.”

CR Belouizdad wrote on Facebook: “With great sadness and sorrow, the Belouizdad youth administration received the news of the death of the player of the Union of the Capital and the national team, Bilal bin Hamouda, who passed away following a tragic traffic accident.”