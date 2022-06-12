Prof Jachimike Adiele, the co-host of The Forum, a public affair programme was abducted by unidentified gunmen.

The incident was made known by his co-host of the programme on Facebook, where she was soliciting help to locate her colleague.

According to her, some unidentified armed men stormed he premises of their studio and abducted him shortly after he stepped out after hosting a show.

“We can not confirm his whereabouts or his present state. We implore the law enforcement agencies to please come to our rescue.”

A CCTV footage released captured the moment he was walking towards the entrance while the men followed and grabbed him by the neck.

A car followed suit and the footage captured the moment he was slammed inside the car.