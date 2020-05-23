Kumawood actress, Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, has announced she will sleep with anybody ready to pay her from $5,000.

The young lady, who gained her popularity due to the many raunchy photos she posted on Instagram and the unusual fashion sense, disclosed this in an interview.

According to her, she has to look good by buying new clothes, hair, make-up products among other things and cannot offer her services for free or at a low cost.

Shugagiti also indicated that many people have been sending her GH¢ 5,000.00 for free, hence cannot offer sexual pleasure for free.

Watch the video below: