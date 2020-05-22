Ghanaian actress and screen goddess, Jackie Appiah, has in a new hilarious video broken up with her boyfriend.

The actress in the video showed a stern face as she announced the break up with her boyfriend whose face was not revealed.

Jackie, in the video posted on Instagram, was heard yelling “it is over” despite apologies from the anonymous man as he threw a few dollars on the actress.

ALSO READ

In a quick U-turn, Jacqie replied smiling as she picked up the notes amid assurance of a second chance.

“Baby this is the last time, this is just one last chance,” she said.

Watch the video below: