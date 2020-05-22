One Bianca Schoombee has pulled her entry for the 2020 Miss South Africa (SA) pageant after offensive tweets she posted over six years ago were dug up and widely shared.

Her withdrawal was announced in a statement her modelling agency, Sync Models issued, explaining her withdrawal was best for all.

Followers revealed a slew of racist tweets that Miss Schoombee, who was believed to be the fast-emerging next Miss SA, gleefully posted in 2014.

ALSO READ:

The East Rand native’s tweet exhibited a consistently hateful tone against black people and a sneering attitude towards fat people.

In her defence, she explained she was young and ignorant when she wrote them and has since grown up.

Read some of the tweets below: