A resurfaced tweet from Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson has been making waves on social media.

Originally posted on July 11, 2021, at 9:31 am, the tweet came just a day after popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie celebrated his 32nd birthday.

The tweet featured a recent photo of Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie together at an event, and in the caption, Yvonne wished the “Countryside” hitmaker a happy birthday, referring to him as Michael (@sarkodie) and sending him blessings.

Interestingly, this old tweet gained significant attention on July 10, 2023, coinciding with Sarkodie’s birthday celebration.

The timing of this viral resurgence aligned with the buzz surrounding Yvonne Nelson’s explosive memoir, titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” which had also been circulating widely.

The revived tweet ignited fresh interest among fans and followers, who marveled at the enduring friendship between Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie.

The photo showcasing their camaraderie became a talking point, symbolizing the strong bond between the actress and the rapper.

