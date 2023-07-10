

It took four police officers from the Bohyen police station over an hour to kill two rampaging bulldogs that attacked and killed a seven -year old boy at Bronikrom near Abrepo in Kumasi.

The dogs also attacked the deceased’s grandmother who had attempted to rescue the boy, biting her multiple times.

Myjoyonline sources say the police, armed with AK 47 assault rifles, shot the two dogs 11 times after they arrived at about 8:00p.m. almost three hours after the dogs went on rampage.

Whilst the female dog was shot five times, the male dog was shot six times.

Police received a distress call about the rampaging dogs and proceeded to the house at about 19: 00pm.

But it was a grueling one hour encounter of shooting the dogs, first the female bulldog.

It received four shots within 10-minutes, forcing the dog to produce whining sounds.

This is a kind of high-pitched yelp from dogs in situations of physical pain.

“It was scary. Initially I thought it was some kind of robbery incident,” a resident said of the gunshots.

The gunshots did not only scare residents but the male bulldog after sensing danger, run for cover.

It took police almost an hour to locate and fire at the male dog that had taken refuge inside a drain chamber of the house.

And when it was finally caught, police fired six bullets into it, killing it instantly before taking the last aim at the female dog which had been weakened after the four shots.

The mutilated body of the young Jude Bempah Wireko was released to the family on July 4, 2023 for burial after autopsy at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the family, after a thanksgiving service on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Abrepo Roman Catholic Church, gathered at the family’s Bronikrom house in memory of the late Jude.