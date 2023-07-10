Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has stirred up a flurry of emotions on the internet with viral clips showcasing her newly acquired jewelry.

In the trending footage, Regina was spotted inside a luxurious Rolls Royce accompanied by a group of friends, as they celebrated and reveled in a life of opulence.

However, even her friends were astounded by Regina’s audacity to spend what some considered their entire life savings on a set of gold jewelry.

In the clip, one of the actress’ companions repeatedly expressed their astonishment, emphasizing Regina’s fearless demeanor for splurging such a substantial amount on gold bangles.

The friend’s voice echoed several times, exclaiming, “Babe, you’ve got some serious courage to spend over 10 million on bangles.”

The incident caused quite a stir online, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike, who expressed mixed reactions to Regina Daniels’ extravagant purchase and the display of wealth.