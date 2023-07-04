Amid the tension between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson, and the differing opinions of the public, actor Adjetey Anang has offered some advice to the actress.

He urged Yvonne to remain focused on her school and her commitment to providing children with better education, while being “insensitive” to derogatory comments directed at her.

In an interview on UTV, Adjetey Anang shared his thoughts on the matter: “I just encouraged her that as much as possible, she should try to be insensitive to the comments. Some people are saying all sorts of things, so paying attention won’t help.

“Her focus should be on her kindergarten; that should give her joy. I encouraged her to cut the responses because some time ago, that was what I did and it landed me into trouble.”

On June 18, 2023, Yvonne Nelson released her memoir titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ which shed light on various life experiences, including her encounter with Sarkodie and her search for her father.

She revealed that she had to undergo an abortion because Sarkodie did not support the idea of keeping the child.

In response, Sarkodie released a song clarifying that Yvonne should not portray him as the one pushing for the abortion.

He criticized her for choosing a different doctor despite his recommendation.

The situation has sparked controversy, with people expressing their opinions on the matter.

Adjetey Anang expressed his discomfort with the clash between two people he admires.

He emphasized the importance of sensitivity and not dwelling on the negativity surrounding the issue.

He stated, “I can’t condemn anybody; I can’t judge anybody. I just hope that there is healing; that we won’t dwell on the negativity people are throwing into this. We’re not in their shoes; we can only comment on what we heard. Let us have a human touch; be a bit sensitive to these people so we don’t break them apart.”

