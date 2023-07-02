The marriage of Nollywood legends, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva has reached it’s trying stage, but the doting wife is adamant in upholding her ‘for better or for worse’ vows.

In a recent interview were she poured her heart out, Mrs Jacobs said their marriage is facing the test of time as her husband continues to battle dementia.

According to her, it seems as though her once vibrant and bubbly husband is no longer there, which is somewhat taking a toll on her mental health.

In a candid outpour, she said the situation was confusing at first, but she later reached the acceptance stage and continued to be there for her husband.

““It has not been easy. In the early years it started, we didn’t even realize it. I was like ‘ah why are you behaving like this, what happened to you’? I always used to bore my eyes out but there came a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80% of the time is no longer there.”

That notwithstanding, she said his current state does not in any way erase the fact that he is an incredible father and an amazing husband who fulfilled his responsibilities without fail when he had the strength to.

She reminisced about their early years together, emphasizing that Olu Jacobs was not only her best friend but also the strong fort in their marriage.

“But the thing is this when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend. The husband I knew is no more and there for me, but this man that is here is someone I still love.”

The couple have known each other for 42 years and have been married in the last 37 years with three children.

