Some renowned Kumawood stars have stormed the Assin-North Methodist polling station at the ongoing bye-election.

Big Akwes, Salinko, Nana Yeboah, Abrobe, and Adanko, as they are known professionally, and several others turned up in their numbers to show support for National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.

The movie stars were seen surrounded by some constituents as they scouted the area.

Nana Yeboah, Abrobe and Adanko earlier joined the campaign trail of the ousted Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Quayson to support his bid to retain the seat.

The Kumawood stars assert that the movie industry has suffered greatly under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, necessitating the need to back Mr Quayson.

Simultaneously, Ghanaian gospel singers, Isaac Kwadwo Ampong and Nicholas Omane Acheampong embarked on their own campaign in churches for New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku.

They believe that his election to Parliament under the NPP banner will bring about positive change and progress for the constituency.

