A group, identified as the National Movement for Alan Cash, has demanded an apology from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for ‘disrespectfully’ disrupting its presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen during the final New Patriotic Party (NPP) rally at Assin-North.

“The disruption caused by the Vice President now Candidate Dr Mahamadu Bawumia when Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was given the stage to address the people at the rally was unfortunate, disrespectful and an affront to modern ethical politics.”

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Frederick Opoku, the group has also asked the party leadership to call Dr Bawumia to order.

Below is their full statement:

We are sad and dismayed about the incident that took place at Assin North yesterday during the final rally to climax campaign by the NPP towards the by-election on 27th June,2023 to elect a Member of Parliament after the decision of the Supreme Court in the matter of Hon. Quayson and the Republic.

The disruption caused by the Vice President now Candidate Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia when Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was given the stage to address the people at the rally was unfortunate, disrespectful and affront to modern ethical politics.

We would like to call on the party leadership to call the Vice President to order and remind him to accord respect to all candidates vying for the position to become the Flagbearer of our party. We also would like to use this medium to advice the Vice President to be tolerant towards all the candidates when he engages them.

Our group believes that never has a senior member of the party been disrespected like what the Vice President did to Hon. Alan Kyerematen on the stage of a rally. In the history of the NPP, it is on record that Seniors who have served the party and had sacrificed for the party have never been disrespected publicly by a junior ranking member of the party.

On this note, we call on candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to come and apologize to the party and Hon. Alan Kyerematen for the gross disrespect he exhibited at Assin North as his action put our party into public ridicule.

ALSO READ: