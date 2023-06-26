A middle-aged man, identified as Usman Buda, has been beaten to death by a mob, for allegedly making blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammad.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, ASP Ahmad Rufai, said at about 9.20 am Sunday, June 25, 2023, the police received a distress call that the deceased who is a Butcher, was mobbed and attacked by some Muslim faithful who inflicted serious injuries on him.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO Kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene. On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious where he was rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto for treatment and was later Confirmed dead at the said Hospital.”

Rufai said calm has been restored to the area. He mentioned that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama PSC, has appealed to members of the public to go about their lawful activities and should not panic as the situation is under control.

“Meanwhile, investigation is on to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book,” he said.