

Political Marketing Consultant at the University of Education Winneba, Dr Tutu Boahene, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) could win the Assin North bye-election.

This follows the adaptation of some new strategies by the party ahead of the polls on Tuesday.

Speaking on the JoyNew’s AM Show on Monday, June 26, Dr Boahene said the NPP’s decision to implement some initiatives used during the Kumawu bye-election gives it some advantage over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“When you look at the strategy that has been deployed by the NPP on the ground, it is not different from what they did in Kumawu.

“Given that they are now looking out to help people who registered or voting at Assin North and probably might have travelled and for financial issues are not likely to come back.

“Now when that happens and they are able to implement that strategy very well, then of course again, we are likely to see some kind of advantage over there.”

Based on this, Dr Boahene advised the NDC to come up with new strategies if the party was interested in winning the seat for James Gyakye Quayson.

“What it means is that the NDC must up their game if they want to win this seat apart from other structural strategies they have put in place,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, a political marketing expert at the University of Ghana says the current momentum in the Assin North constituency could result in the NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson winning the bye-election.

He argues that there are three key indicators that will work in favour of the NDC’s candidate.

One of the factors, per his assessment, hinges on the aggressiveness the party has attached to the campaign.

“Judging from how intense they have been in that community,” Prof Mensah believes the odds could be in their favour.

Speaking on Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show, Prof Mensah stressed that recent development since the state commenced the prosecution of the ousted MP has courted some empathy among the constituents in addition to what he had done for the community.

“If you have to stretch it, it looks like there’s quite a lot of empathy on the side based on what he’s done in the community and based on the fact that he’s in court.

“So you find that from the tapes and the footage that is actually coming from the community. Of course, I could be wrong but it looks like there is no sort of anger against him, and that actually puts him in a good position,” he said on Monday.

Finally, the University of Ghana lecturer believes the sentiment around the performance of the government as a whole is likely to play out in this by-election.

He explained that the constituents may also be witnessing the effects of the economic downturn which may eventually influence their choice in tomorrow’s poll.

“Sadly, there is a general discontent against the government itself. It is not any secret. That is not, you know, anything that people do not know, all of us are very much aware that the government is not in the good books of many people, including the people of Assin North,” he insisted.

“If you take away the demographics, which of course, both candidates actually share the same origin, where they come from and then if you add the other things that I’ve talked about – economic issues and sentiments against the government, obviously the kind of empathy that people are sharing for the MP – I think it puts rather the NDC candidate ahead of the NPP without any poll conducted.”

Background

A by-election in Assin North has become necessary after parliament wrote to the Electoral Commission declaring the seat vacant.

This followed a Supreme Court ruling that the Electoral Commission acted unconstitutionally in allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without proof of him renouncing his Canadian Citizenship.

The apex court in its ruling ordered parliament to expunge James Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament. It further declared that his election was unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect. His swearing-in was equally declared to be unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, the NDC is backing Mr Quayson to stand again as their candidate in the by-election.

The NPP in Assin North also voted for Charles Opoku to lead them into the by-election.

The election is expected to come off on Tuesday, June 27.

