Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has described as amateurish, the daylight robbery that took place at Ablekuma.

According to him, as he carefully analysed the details of the robbery, he realised that there were several questions that could potentially help the police in their investigation.

Dr Bonaa noted that one of the suspicious aspects of the crime was the behaviour of the driver, adding that upon reviewing the CCTV footage, there were inconsistencies.

“Once the driver left the vehicle, and came out unhurt, the windows were down and just reviewing the video shows certain things don’t add up,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Dr Bonaa wondered why the robbers had resorted to killing a police officer when they hadn’t even taken any money from the van.

As an expert, Dr Bonaa is of the firm conviction that no experienced criminal would risk their lives by needlessly shooting a law enforcement officer.

Ablekuma robbery

To him, the robbers lacked maturity and professionalism, emphasising that this particular robbery seemed to be a well-orchestrated operation, indicating a network of individuals involved in its planning and execution.

“The masterminds behind the crime would likely remain unseen, but there were more people connected to the incident than just the four robbers directly involved,” he indicated.

He anticipated that the police investigation would likely uncover additional suspects, estimating that around 10 individuals could be linked to the crime.

The security analyst expressed his surprise at the criminals’ ability to carry out such a brazen act, stressing the need for the country to implement stricter regulations and laws to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The entire incident had caused public outrage, as it involved the dastardly killing of a police officer who was protecting a bullion van.

The Ghana Police Service has so far initiated a search for the gang of four robbers responsible for the attack at the filling station in Ablekuma Fanmilk.

In an effort to gather information and aid in their investigation, the police promptly released the CCTV footage of the incident to the public.

READ ALSO:

Police shot during broad daylight robbery at Ablekuma

Photo of police officer killed in daylight robbery attack at Ablekuma pops up