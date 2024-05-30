Security expert, Dr Adam Bonaa, the brother of Richard Jakpa, a key figure in the ambulance case involving the Minority Leader in Parliament, has criticised the Attorney General for being unfair to Supreme Court Judge Yonny Kulendi.

Dr Bonaa told Evans Mensah on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday that it is scandalous to hear that Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame was embroiled in a controversy that has many calling for his resignation.

His comments follow allegations by Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance purchase trial, that the Attorney General previously approached him to help build a case against the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Under cross-examination by counsel for the Minority Leader, Jakpa was cautioned by the trial judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, to be direct in his responses and avoid wasting the court’s time.

In response to the judge’s caution, Attorney-General Yeboah Dame accused Jakpa of defending the Minority Leader.

This accusation prompted Jakpa to retort that the Attorney-General seemed aggrieved because he had previously failed to get him [Jakpa] to help the state build a case against Dr Ato Forson.

There were suggestions that Mr Jakpa ambushed the AG who was visiting the house of Supreme Court Judge Yonny Kulendi.

But Dr Bonaa disagrees with this assertion.

“If anybody at all was ambushed, then it is my brother Yonny Kulendi,” he said, daring National Security to track the movement of Mr. Dame to ascertain the truth.

“If national security would want to be truthful, they should check whether the morning before that meeting in my brother [Kulendi]’s home, the AG spoke to Richard. I’m daring them to check and give us the records,” he said.

Dr Bonaa explained that, Mr Dame ended up at Justice Kulendi’s home, and Jakpa, who is related to the Supreme Court Judge, also arrived unannounced.

“If it was an arrangement between Jakpa and Justice Kulendi, then the AG would have come to meet the two there, but it is rather Mr Jakpa meeting the AG at his big brother’s home.

“So when you hear ambush, it is Justice Kulendi who is being thrown on the railway lines. This is unfortunate because at the end of the day, you made that arrangement, went there and you had conversations with Jakpa before that.

“Do you expect that as Jakpa arrived, Justice Kulendi should say they won’t let him in?” he quizzed.

Dr Bonaa said only the AG knew what his agenda was when he set up such a meeting.

“We all respect our big brother so the idea is that he would think that Justice Kulendi will be able to push Jakpa, but the truth is that when this conversation happened, Justice Kulendi was very clear that he didn’t want to get involved,” he added.

In a related development, Dr Bonaa has refuted claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the tape recording between Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and the third accused in the ambulance case, Richard Jakpa, is doctored.

According to him, the sequencing, tone, and other indicators of the recording shared by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) show no signs of tampering.

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, he said “Anyone who understands how bugging or recording is done knows this was a direct recording. When I say direct recording, there is very minimal noise, just like a normal telephone conversation.

“It was a P2P (peer-to-peer) recording, not where you call me, and I set up another recorder somewhere, put it on loudspeaker, and then use the third-party device to record.”

