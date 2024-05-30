Otto Addo has disclosed that he enjoyed significant autonomy during his initial tenure as head coach of the Black Stars.

The 43-year-old assumed the role of interim head coach of the Ghanaian national team prior to the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Successfully guiding Ghana to qualification for the tournament, Addo led the team onto the global stage.

Despite the team’s early exit, Addo departed from his position.

In a press conference held on Wednesday to announce his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Addo shed light on his previous experience, stating that he was given considerable freedom in his approach, despite rumours of interference from the GFA.

“I was happy with how the Ghana Football Association allowed me to do my things during my first stint. I am a free person and I speak my mind but I was allowed to do my work,” the former Borussia Dortmund coach said.

Ghana is set to face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home fixture against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Otto Addo was reinstated as head coach.

He secured a 34-month deal, with the option of extending it for an additional 24 months.