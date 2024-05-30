Motorists and commuters using the Ofankor-Nsawam road are facing significant frustration due to daily traffic jams caused by ongoing construction work and the nature of the road.

The gridlock has led to extended travel times, disrupting daily routines and livelihoods.

In interviews with the media, drivers expressed concern about the challenges posed by the road, highlighting the health implications due to dust and persistent traffic congestion.

One driver voiced his frustration, stating, “We have a big problem here. Although the road is under construction, it is taking too long to complete. The government and engineers have not helped the residents.”

“We frequently visit the hospital due to the dust on the road. The traffic is also terrible because the road under construction is too small, affecting vehicles.”

The drivers urged the government to monitor the project’s progress to ensure the contractors meet the timeline.

ALSO READ: