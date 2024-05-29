Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has vowed to lead demonstration against President Akufo-Addo if the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame is sacked over allegations against him in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

Ayeh Pay said Mr Dame should focus on his duties without fear and intimidation from anyone.

Pressure is mounting from various quarters, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), following the release of audio recordings in which Mr. Dame is said to be coercing Richard Jakpa, a key figure in the ongoing case to testify against Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Some people in the legal fraternity have called on President Akufo-Addo to sack the Attorney General if he refuses to resign.

However, Mr Ayeh-Paye on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the calls are misplaced.

The former lawmaker expressed confidence the President has no intention to sack Mr Dame who has saved the country over GH₵10 trillion judgment debt since 2021.

“I don’t think Akufo-Addo has any plans of sacking the Attorney General because he has committed no crime. But if that happens, some of us will demonstrate against Akufo-Addo. He won’t resign or tomorrow and will follow the case to the latter,” he stated.

Listen to Ayeh-Paye in the audio above:

ALSO READ: