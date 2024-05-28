A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team, Baba Jamal, has described the Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame as unprofessional and unfit for the role.

He made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) decision to counter the NDC’s claim that the Attorney-General is persecuting Ato Forson in the ambulance trial.

Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Asiedu Nketia, stated that the Attorney-General has no case against Mr. Ato Forson, as his then-boss, Seth Terkper, had testified that he directed Forson to order letters of credit from the Bank of Ghana for the purchase of ambulances during the Mahama government.

In response, the NPP argued that, the A-G initiated the trial against Ato Forson before he became Minority Leader, labeling the NDC’s claim as “worthless and nonsensical.”

Reacting to this, Baba Jamal said Dr. Forson acted under the instructions of his superior, Seth Terkper.

Therefore, if anyone should be prosecuted, it should be Mr. Terkper, since he authorized and signed the order.

“Dr. Forson only worked under his boss who authorized him. If anyone should be prosecuted, it should be Seth Terkper, because he gave the order” he said.

To Mr. Jamal, the matter in court should focus on the conduct of the Attorney-General, which he believes is unprofessional.

He criticized the A-G for making public statements about the case, prompting the NDC to present their evidence.

The NDC man, noted that the NPP in its reaction did not deny the existence of a tape allegedly discussing the issue.

Mr. Jamal said whether the Attorney-General resigns or not is his decision, his conduct has been unfair to the judicial system thus making him unfit for the position.

