The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the North East Region has launched a crackdown on drug abuse in the region, seizing and destroying over 200 medical products, including tramadol, which is commonly abused by the youth.

The involvement of local Associations, investigative agencies, and other stakeholders highlights the collective effort needed to tackle this challenge effectively.

Jacob Amoako Mensah’s warning about the dangers of drug abuse underscores the potential consequences on individuals’ lives and its broader impact on society, including the likelihood of contributing to criminal behavior.

It’s crucial that such operations are part of sustained efforts by the FDA and other relevant authorities.

Addressing drug addiction among the youth requires a multifaceted approach involving not only law enforcement but also education, community engagement, and support services for those affected.

The destruction of the seized drugs underscores the seriousness with which the issue is being addressed.

However, it’s also essential to focus on prevention through awareness campaigns and support networks for those at risk of falling into substance abuse.

Parents, teachers, and community leaders play a vital role in this effort by fostering environments that discourage drug abuse and provide guidance and support to young people.

By working together, we can create a healthier and safer environment for all members of society.

Mr Amoako Mensah said, “What we want to tell the youth is that they should desist from tramadol. When it gets to a point when the person has become addicted, it is difficult to treat such a person. So we don’t want them to be using tramadol. Let doctors prescribe tramadol before one uses it.”

“This exercise today, we have the youth, we have the Gambaga and Nalerigu Youth Association, the National Investigation Bureau, and Narcotic Control Board, all being part and the two Associations who have helped us to embark on this particular exercise to destroy this quantity of tramadol that we are destroying today.”

