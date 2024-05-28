The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana has expressed shock over the payment of $12 million to a contractor for the Puwalugu Dam in the Upper East Region, despite no work done.

President Akufo-Addo initiated the construction in November 2019 to support year-round farming, expected to be completed in 50 months.

But after a tour by the Minority, it emerged that, no work has been done at the site.

Reacting to this, the President of the Association, Charles Nyaaba, expressed surprise at the situation.

“All that time, we never knew that so much money had already been paid for the construction. $11.9 million—that is a huge amount of money, so when that report came out, in fact, I couldn’t sleep. As we speak, the majority of our members cannot sleep,” he told Citi News.

The Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa also called for the prosecution of those responsible for the deal for misappropriation of funds.

He emphasized the need to investigate how the $12 million was utilized.

“There is a crime to be investigated and whoever is involved in this must be made to face the full rigours of the law,” he said.

