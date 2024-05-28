ImageMay be an image of 3 people and text that says 'K ISSN:08553 3149 The Daily MesbeoiNnracs4Is Dispatch 1998 DIGITAL EDITION EST ACTUALLY RELIABLE RELIABLY FACTUAL VOLUME59 NO:091 www.thedaiyulipatchgh.com 28TH 2024 GHC5.00 FRANK ASIEDU BEKOE PPP POtGAI CANDIDATE VISION WE ARE TALKING ABOUT REAL PROJECTS, NOT GUINEA FOWL PROJECTS -BAWUMIA TO MAHAMA LET US PROTECT PEACE DURING ELECTIONS REV. PALMER BUCKLE 0ន NPP WILL INCREASE ITS VOTES IN VOLTA REGION FROM 101,000 IN 2020 to OVER 300 000 IN 2024 TOP NPP OFFICIAL UNIQUE RECORD: THE NDC FEMALE MP WHO.HAS.CONTE WHO HAS CONTESTED 3 DIFFERENT CONSTITUENCIES GT. ACCRA'May be a graphic of 6 people and text that says 'Daily Graphic No. 22482 Tunsday Maty282 2024 Price: Bawumia, Mahama spar over economy at CEOs summit Halting cedi decline: BoG rolls out tough measures Sets up task force to monitor forex bureaux W. Selelman Mustapka Ghana loses $1.9bn to post-harvest losses annually WFP -Paor23 13 TirQassoilonie Rev. Fr Campbell, 23 others for maiden ELC Awards Minority urges President to construct Pwalugu dam project kand Work on Minerals Commission office in Kumasi progresses --Pin: 2421 -PagH OREENDHANADAT သ Ban FirstBank Ghana OPINDERIA LIAYED You First'May be an image of 13 people and textImageImageImage




