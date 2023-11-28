The Peasant Farmers Association is questioning the government’s decision to restrict the importation of 22 items without a defined strategy to support the agricultural sector.

While the Association supports the proposed regulations, they highlight that the government has failed to address the challenges faced by farmers.

The group’s President, Charles Nyaaba emphasized that for such a regulation to be effectively implemented, the government must address the gaps that will be created by the Legislative Instrument.

Already, six business associations have submitted a petition to Parliament urging the House to reject the bill proposed by the government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The Joint Business Consultative Forum, comprising associations such as the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA), Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CADEG), and Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), argue that the bill if enacted, would have detrimental effects on their businesses.

The petition, dated Sunday, November 26, outlined concerns that the legislation could negatively impact the prices of goods, disrupt the free flow of goods, and potentially harm businesses.

Meanwhile, the President also expresses concerns about the absence of funding for farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs program in the 2024 budget.

Find full list of 22 items considered for import restriction below: