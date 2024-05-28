The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) says it has noticed a significant increase in incidents of individuals falling victim to social engineering, resulting in unauthorised access and account takeovers on WhatsApp.

In a statement, the Authority revealed that 187 reports have been recorded as of April 2024.

The number according to CSA matches the total number reported in 2023.

The statement explained that, victims are being tricked into sharing their WhatsApp verification codes with malicious actors, leading to these breaches.

WhatsApp users have therefore been urged to remain vigilant and avoid sharing verification codes with anyone.

Read the Authority’s full statement below: