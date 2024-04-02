The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has reported 194 cases of online fraud between January and March this year.

These incidents have collectively led to a financial loss amounting to approximately GH¢2,404,161.

Attributing some of these cybercrimes to the festive seasons such as Easter and Ramadan, the CSA cautioned the public to be diligent in their online activities.

“Be cautious of unsolicited messages offering exciting or ‘too good to be true deals” the statement added.

