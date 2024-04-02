The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has urged the police to arrest Gborbu Wulomo for unlawfully marrying an underage girl.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, faced backlash when a video of him marrying a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, surfaced online.

The traditional marriage ceremony, which drew a crowd, occurred on Saturday, March 30, in Nungua.

The Wulomo defended himself by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.

However, an outraged Kofi Asare said the Wulomo’s justification is irrelevant to the law.

In a Facebook post dated April 1, he said the person who supported the marriage should also be arrested.

“The law says it is illegal to marry the 12-year-old girl. The excuse that she won’t be performing conjugal duties is immaterial to the law. The cops must grab the Gborbu Wulomo and cohorts now!”

Below is his Facebook page