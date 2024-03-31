Two cars were on Sunday afternoon involved in an accident at the intersection in front of the Jubilee House in Accra.

Though the cause of the accident is not known, it is believed it was as a result of the dysfunctional traffic lights on the stretch.

A video from the scene shared by Accra-based GHOne captured both vehicles badly damaged but no casualties were recorded.

Officials from the Ghana Police Service were seen at the scene of directing traffic.

