About seven persons including a driver have been injured in an accident at Alajo in Accra.

It involved a commercial vehicle with registration number GE 1848-11 and a pick up with registration number GR 5445-Z.

One of the drivers is said to be in critical condition after the incident which occurred on Friday morning.

An eyewitness told Adom News the commercial vehicle who was from Lapaz towards Kwame Nkrumah Circle smashed the rear of the pick.

The front of the vehicle was badly mangled as passengers had to jump out of the windows to save their lives.

The driver was however trapped and passersby had to rush to rescue him.

“The car almost went up in flames because the engine was still on so we had to disconnect some wires to avert the fire,” he stated.

Through the intervention of Policemen at the Alajo traffic light, the victims were rushed for treatment in a taxi.

“No driver wanted to pick them because they were bleeding profusely but the Policemen forcibly stopped a taxi driver who conveyed them to the hospital.

“We directed them to Alajo Polyclinic but cannot tell if that was where they are or were sent straight to Ridge Hospital,” he narrated.

