Two people have been confirmed dead with five others in critical condition after a tragic accident at Sokoban in Kumasi.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when a mini commercial bus also known as ‘trotro’ suffered a brake failure and rammed into another bus.

One of the deceased is a middle-aged woman who attempted to escape the accident by rushing out of the car.

The vehicle overturned and crashed on her.

The other victim, a lady, was rushed to the hospital but lost her life.

Five other passengers who were on board the vehicle were also injured and rushed to the hospital.

The road stretch has claimed several lives in the past one year, as construction has stalled.

Residents, motorists and commuters continue to agitate for the deplorable one-kilometre stretch to be fixed.

