The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has reduced power supply at some of its supply points in the Greater Accra Region.

The two stations are the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point and the Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Point.

This is expected to affect power supply in some parts of Accra.

The affected areas include “Ghana Steel, Palace Mall, Furniture City, Lovely Transport, Kpone Barrier, Kingdom Transport, GPHA Terminal (Kpone), Sethi Realty, Abodakpi Farms, Kpone Dump Site, Bediako, Golf City and its environs.”

Kwabenya, Agbogba, Maryera, part of Teiman, Ayi Mensah, Katapor, Top Herbal, Bohye, Abloradjei, Pure Water, Pokuase Township, Fountain Gate and surrounding areas will also be affected.

In a letter dated Thursday, March 28, the ECG stated that power will be restored as soon as GRIDCo turns on supply.

However, the ECG apologised to all customers in the affected areas.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers.”

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has failed to meet the ultimatum to provide a load-shedding timetable.

The deadline was provided by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) following the incessant power outages.

The Commission had instructed the ECG to submit a comprehensive report covering the period from January 1, 2024, to the present date.

This was supposed to also outline the volume of load curtailed for each outage incident, energy not served, and the number of customers affected.

The Commission had given the ECG a seven-day deadline to furnish them with the required information.

However, despite the stipulated timeframe, the ECG has failed to comply with the PURC’s request.

Background

In the past months, there has been erratic power supply across the country, and many Ghanaians have demanded that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Energy Ministry release a load-shedding timetable so they can plan their lives.

Both the Energy Ministry and the ECG have denied “dumsor” claims. As such, they insisted that there was no need for a timetable.

