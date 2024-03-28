The management of Tema General Hospital is threatening to sack the nurse who took the viral video of its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) during a power outage.

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh made the claim on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

“We are hearing that the nurse in that viral video narrating what happened when dumsor hit the facility is being threatened to be sacked. If they are listening to me, they should try and see,” he warned.

What is important, Mr. Akandoh said is for management to investigate the root cause of the power outage instead of giving flimsy excuses.

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso said critical facilities like hospitals should be excluded from the power outage.

“There are some facilities we can’t afford to have their lights go off. We are calling on ECG to exclude health facilities from the dumsor. They should also check the generator situation in various hospitals and prevent any fatalities” he noted.

Meanwhile, management of Tema General Hospital has responded to the viral video.

The Medical Director at the facility, Dr. Richard Anthony said when the power went off, they quickly switched to the standby generator.

