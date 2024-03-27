Amidst the current power crisis gripping the nation, a distressing video has surfaced on social media.

The video, according to Adom News reporter, Issabela Gidiglo, was from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Tema General Hospital.

She said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday that, a plant which was supposed to provide power in case of an outage is not functioning, as those responsible for fixing it have abandoned their duties.

The lights went out on Tuesday night at 8:pm and came back on at 12:43 am on Wednesday while babies were in incubators.

Reports indicate that, the Unit is operating at full capacity, with as many as 10 infants in critical condition.

A voice behind the video, supposedly that of a staff at the hospital explained the gravity of the situation.

DUMSOR at Tema General Hospital as babies suffer in incubators



“There is a blackout here at Tema General Hospital. This baby is on CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) and all of it has gone off. While there is oxygen available, there is no flow meter to connect. If we don’t get light in a few minutes, the probability that we might lose a lot of babies is high,” she stated.

Some affected mothers who spoke to Adom News said when the lights went out, they had no option but to pray and hope the lights come back.

“There was a blackout. We were all here and it came back later. We were all scared and hoped that it would come back so our babies’ lives would be spared because nothing was working,” a distraught mother said.

Despite public appeals for a structured load-shedding schedule to help consumers plan their lives, both the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) remain steadfast, asserting that the situation does not warrant a timetable.

